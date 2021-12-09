Price of food at a self-service restaurant in SP is over R$60 per kilo

The Research Center of the Procon-SP Consumer Protection and Defense School carried out, in partnership with Dieese, a monitoring of the average prices practiced by restaurants in the city of São Paulo, a sector very frequented by consumers. In the study, it was found that the average price of food in self-service restaurants per kilo is R$ 61.15.

The survey was carried out in October with 350 restaurants. In addition to self-service per kilo, it was found that for fixed-price self-service meals, the average price reached R$36.88.

Based on another January 2020 survey on self-service prices per kilogram and fixed price in the city of São Paulo, the study showed that, due to the various limitations imposed on the free movement of people and the functioning of stores, many restaurants have closed their doors. activities and others, in order to maintain their income, sought new solutions for the business. One of the most applied was to make changes in the way their meals are sold, such as the delivery of ready-to-eat and frozen dishes or fit lunch boxes.

Price variation

In the comparison of prices charged in January 2020 and October 2021 – made between common establishments between the two surveys, a total of 146 places that sold through the self-service system per kilo – there was an increase of 12.32% . The average price of the self-service meal per kilo, in January 2020, was BRL 55.83 and, in October 2021, it rose to BRL 62.71 .

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the IBGE for the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo (RMSP) for the same period, referring to food taken away from home, accumulated a positive variation of 12.1%. However, the accumulated variation of household food items calculated by the INPC-IBGE for the RMSP was 27.7% between January 2020 and October 2021.