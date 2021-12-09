Primavera Sound announces 1st edition in São Paulo; festival will be in October and November 2022 | Song

The Primavera Sound festival will have its first Brazilian edition in 2022. The debut edition will be at Anhembi, from October 31st to November 6th. The event has been taking place for 20 years in Barcelona and is one of the biggest in Europe.

Line-up and ticket sales information will be released soon. “I have things on my mind for Brazil, of course, but if you look at our line-ups you can know that the schedule will come out of there.“, says Gabi Ruiz, director and main curator of the festival, to g1.

“If you know the Barcelona festival a little, we have jazz, neoclassical, we can have flamenco, reggaeton, calypso, reggae. We don’t have a style. Of course, most people listen to more pop and more rock. We are a festival that explains music. “

In 2022, the Barcelona lineup features Beck, The National, The Strokes, Massive Atack, Pavement, Tyler the Creator, Jorja Smith, Gorillaz, Lorde, Tame Impala, Nick Cave, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pabllo Vittar. In Los Angeles, the line-up features Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails.

The idea is to spread through Anhembi

2 of 3 Aerial view of the Anhembi Complex — Photo: André Pera/Agência F8/Estadão Content Aerial view of the Anhembi Complex — Photo: André Pera/Agência F8/Estadão Content

According to the organization, no other event, in these 50 years of Anhembi, used all the 400 thousand square meters of the so-called “Anhembi District”. Primavera’s idea is to occupy the entire space (sambódromo, concentration, dispersion, walkway, pavilion and all the auditoriums).

The first year of the festival in South America will also have editions in Santiago, Chile; and in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We all know how complicated it is for a European or an American band to go to South America. So together we know that it will make a lot more sense.”

Festival started in Barcelona

3 of 3 Fans watch show at Primavera Sound 2019 — Photo: Publicity Fans watch a show at Primavera Sound 2019 — Photo: Publicity

Primavera Sound is one of the most traditional festivals in Europe, with shows in Barcelona since 2001. Due to the pandemic, the event has not taken place in the last two years, but the 2022 edition is confirmed.

After the original event, the editions of Los Angeles, in the United States, and in Porto, in Portugal, were created.

The festival is scheduled to take place between the 2nd and 22nd of June 2022, in Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona. In Brazil, the event joins other major festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio.