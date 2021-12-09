prize accumulates and rises to BRL 3.6 million

Lotofácil accumulated after the draw for contest 2392, held by Caixa tonight (8), in São Paulo. The numbers drawn were 01-02-05-06-08-11-12-13-16-17-18-22-23-24-25. The accumulated prize is now estimated at R$3.6 million in the next edition.

In the range of 14 hits, however, the award came out. According to the bank, 235 bets were considered and will be entitled to R$ 1,792.96 each.

There were also prizes for 7,972 bets that hit 13 tens, 102,625 with 12 tens and 547,456 with 11 tens.

The next edition of Lotofácil accumulated will be held tomorrow (9). Caixa’s calendar foresees the 2393 contest event starting at 8 pm. There will be live broadcast over the internet on the bank’s official YouTube channel.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive (20 tens) reaches R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly choose the tens using the “Surprise” function.

What are the chances of winning at Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million of hitting the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the player adds a number to the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$40, but the odds improve well and go to one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the R$ 5 prize is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And how does the Lotofácil cake work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount of R$10 in this modality, with the odds of each participant always starting at R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed is between two and eight. In the 20 tens maximum bet scenario, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets are from 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.