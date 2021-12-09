Project ensures health examinations in the SUS for low-income candidates in public examinations

Bill 4924/2020, which allows low-income candidates to undergo, free of charge, health exams required in a public examination in the Unified Health System (SUS) is in the Chamber of Deputies.

The project is authored by deputy Paulo Bengtson and had an opinion approved by the Committee on Work, Administration and Public Service. Now the text will be processed by two more commissions before going to the plenary to be voted on by the deputies.

According to the text, to be entitled to the right to take the exams free of charge in the public network, the candidate must prove his/her condition of hypo-sufficiency at the time of registration for the public examination.

Another point that also calls the attention of the project is the non-exclusion of the candidate from the event until the SUS provides the results of the exams.

Medical examinations in public examinations are highly demanded, especially in public notices for police careers, which verify, among several points, the candidate’s physical conditions to support the physical aptitude test and the professional training course.

It is worth noting that several public competitions for police careers are planned for 2022. Check out the main ones here!

Check out the entire content of the project here!

PM AM public tender

Enrollment in the PM AM event is open for the 1,350 opportunities offered by the public tender for the positions of Soldier and Officer. FGV is the bank responsible for the new competition and offers starting salaries that go up to the BRL 7,180.34 .

Candidates will be evaluated through the following steps:

Objective proof;

Medical evaluation;

Physical fitness exam;

Psychological assessment;

Previous Life Inquiry;

Documents delivery;

Title evaluation (only for the position of PM Health Officer);

The objective test will be applied on February 6, 2022

Check out more details of the notice here!

RS Brigade Contest

The public contest for the Military Brigade of Rio Grande do Sul (RS Brigade contest) is open until December 30th.

The notice is organized by Fundatec and offers 4,000 vacancies for the position of Soldier, with initials of R$ R$ 4,689.23

The public tender has four steps, being:

Intellectual Exam

Health check up

Physical Training Exam

Psychological Examination, consisting of two mandatory stages, Collective Testing and Individual Interview, not

necessarily in that order;

The objective test of the public tender for the RS Brigade is scheduled for January 30, 2022. Check out more details of the notice!

PM SP contest

Enrollment in the public contest for the Military Police of São Paulo (PM SP contest) is open until December 8th.

Organized by Vunesp, the PM SP contest offers 2,700 places for the position of soldier and starting salaries for BRL 3,318.53.

Candidates will be evaluated through the following steps:

Knowledge Exams: objective test ; Essay Exam ;

Physical Fitness Exams;

Health checks;

Psychological Exams;

Evaluation of Social Conduct;

Document Analysis.

The objective test will be applied on February 6, 2022. Check out more details.

Unlimited Subscription

Do you already know the tool that revolutionized the methodology of studies for public tenders? Click on the image below and see what awaits you: