Promotion on Steam with The Game Awards 2021 nominees

FIFA 22, Deathloop, F1 2021 and Cyberpunk 2077 are heavily discounted

Today (9) we will have the broadcast of the most awaited year-end event in the gaming world, the The Game Awards 2021, you can even follow every detail of the event from 9:30 pm with the team of Adrenaline, just click here.

To celebrate the event to steam put on promotion several titles nominated for the disputed categories, with emphasis on deathloop, cyberpunk 2077 and F1 2021 who are with 50% discount and FIFA 2021 who is with 60% off. You can check all promotions directly on the page created especially by steam.

We have separated some of the main offers found, check below.



cyberpunk 2077 for BRL 99.95

for BRL 99.95 death’s door for R$37.46

for R$37.46 Resident Evil Village for R$155.99

for R$155.99 Life is Strange True Colors for R$194.93

for R$194.93 No Longer Home for BRL 18.84

for BRL 18.84 boyfriend dungeon for R$30.39

for R$30.39 Back 4 Blood for R$195.99

for R$195.99 Sniper Elite VR for R$46.39

for R$46.39 It Takes Two for BRL 123.38

for BRL 123.38 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for R$194.93

for R$194.93 Psychonauts 2 for R$161.85

for R$161.85 sable for BRL 31.81

for BRL 31.81 Microsoft Flight Simulator for R$199.96

for R$199.96 deathloop for R$124.97

for R$124.97 Valheim for R$30.39

for R$30.39 Evil Genius 2 World Domination for R$37.74

for R$37.74 FIFA 22 for BRL 99.60

for BRL 99.60 Guilty Gear Strive for BRL 84.49

for BRL 84.49 Hot Wheels Unleashed for R$76.99

for R$76.99 F1 2021 for R$124.50

for R$124.50 Twelve Minutes for BRL 41.59

In addition to this year’s prize nominees, winners from previous years are also present in this promotion, check out some of the offers below.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor for BRL 12.49

for BRL 12.49 Far Cry 4 for BRL 26.99

for BRL 26.99 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for R$32.25

for R$32.25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt for BRL 15.99

for BRL 15.99 doom for R$18.45

for R$18.45 Inside for BRL 11.49

for BRL 11.49 Injustice 2 for R$19.48

for R$19.48 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice for BRL 13.99

for BRL 13.99 Heavenly for R$9.24

for R$9.24 Monster Hunter World for R$46.19

for R$46.19 Death Stranding for BRL 71.70

for BRL 71.70 gray for R$8.24

for R$8.24 Devil May Cry 5 for R$59.39

for R$59.39 Elysium The Final Cut Disc for R$37.74

for R$37.74 Hades for BRL 33.24

for BRL 33.24 Mortal Kombat 11 for BRL 31.99

What did you think of the offers placed in the steam for those nominated for TGA? Do you want to buy any of the games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Steam