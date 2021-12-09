PS Plus 12 months with 50% discount until the 19th of December • Eurogamer.pt

If you’re without a PlayStation Plus subscription, there’s never been a better time to renew.

PlayStation today announced that until December 19th you can subscribe to PlayStation Plus for 12 months at 50% off. So, instead of the usual €59.99, you’ll only pay €29.99.

The promotion is only valid for users who do not have an active subscription at the moment. In other words, those who have previously renewed their subscription are not able to take advantage of this opportunity.

The perks of subscribing to PlayStation Plus include access to online multiplayer, monthly games offer for PS5 and PS4, as well as exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store.

PS Plus also gives you access to a permanent list of games on PlaySation, namely titles like Bloodborne, God of War, Monster Hunter World, Persona 5, Days Gone, among others.

December’s PS Plus offerings include Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and three more PS VR titles: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall.



