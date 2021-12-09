Quarantine discourages unvaccinated tourism and values ​​vaccine, say Anvisa technicians | Policy

This Thursday, the government published in the “Official Gazette” an ordinance that determines a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers arriving by air in Brazil.

The adoption of the measure was proposed by Anvisa. This week, however, President Jair Bolsonaro distorted the proposal, saying the agency wanted to “close the airspace” of the country, and called the vaccine passport a “leash”.

Sources heard by GloboNews understand that, before the ordinance, Brazil would become an “invitation for deniers”.

Now, with the publication of the ordinance, these sources estimate that those who were not vaccinated should reschedule trips to Brazil because “no one wants to quarantine in a strange country”.

For technicians from Anvisa, one of the direct consequences of the ordinance published on Thursday will be the enhancement of the vaccine against Covid.

The assessment is that, even after all the political wear on the topic, the conclusion is that the country’s doors will be open to those who are vaccinated. “In practice, this adds value to the vaccine,” said one technician.

President Jair Bolsonaro has often stated that he will not be vaccinated, arguing that those who have had Covid have more immunity than those who are vaccinated. The scientific community, however, recommends vaccination even for those who have had the disease.

The reason for this is that vaccination produces a longer lasting immunization than that resulting from natural infection with the disease.

The rules published this Thursday in the “Official Gazette” are valid for Brazilians and foreigners.