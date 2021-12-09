Quarantine makes vaccine become ‘the axis of the new border policy’, says director of Anvisa | Ana Flor’s Blog

The director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) Alex Machado Campos, technical responsible for the areas of ports, airports and borders, told the blog this Thursday (9) that the requirement of quarantine for those who are not vaccinated and want to enter Brazil shows that the vaccine “becomes the axis of the new border policy” in the country.

This Thursday, the government published in the “Official Gazette” an ordinance that determines a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers arriving by air in Brazil.

The adoption of the measure was proposed by Anvisa. This week, however, President Jair Bolsonaro distorted the proposal, saying the agency wanted to “close the airspace” of the country, and called the vaccine passport a “leash”.

“Under the terms in which it was published, the ordinance constitutes a significant advance,” Machado told blog.

“With the vaccine and testing before boarding, we have a safer health policy that is in line with the rest of the world,” added the director of Anvisa.

According to him, in practice, there must be a disincentive for unvaccinated travelers to enter Brazil.

“In the air mode, where there is great sensitivity, the vaccine becomes the main instrument. For the traveler, it is much more practical, cheaper and more durable to carry a vaccine certificate. Otherwise, it will depend on quarantine and testing, submission to eventual state inspection, risk of illness, a real burden for the traveler,” he said.

According to the director, airlines must collect proof of vaccination on boarding and, at immigration, in Brazil, the authorities (including Federal Police, Revenue and Anvisa) may charge the required requirements.

Before the flight, the traveler must complete the Traveller’s Health Declaration, also a boarding and entry requirement, electronic form in which he will inform if he is vaccinated or not.

If not vaccinated, the traveler must declare where he will perform the quarantine.

“These travelers are mapped for a specific approach on the ground. It is a huge job of regulatory intelligence to map all travelers, but with vaccine certificates this work should be fluid, because when checking the passport, the border agent can check the certificate of vaccination”, he says.