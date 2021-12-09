QuintoAndar expands portfolio with acquisition of Velo

Capitalized, after a contribution of $120 million in August, when it was worth more than $5 billion, O Fifth floor announces the purchase of See him, lease guarantee platform. The purpose of the acquisition is to complement the business solutions that the proptech already offers to real estate agencies. This is another one of the company’s recent acquisitions. In March 2021, the incorporation of the Mineira House. In September 2021, the acquisition of Atta served to expand the experience focused on real estate financial services. “When we look at Velo’s high levels of customer satisfaction, we are impressed by how well they are solving their customers’ pain,” says QuintoAndar co-founder and CEO, Gabriel Braga.

The executive reinforces that the acquired company drew attention because of “the quality of its solution and the execution capacity of its team.” As part of QuintoAndar, Velo will continue to be run by its co-founders. The real estate partners will continue to be served by the current teams and there will be no interruptions or impacts on the services provided, clarifies the purchase notice.

“The complementarity of our experience living the day-to-day life of partner real estate companies will allow us to do what we have always imagined on a much larger scale: simplify and facilitate processes and transactions for all links in the housing chain”, said the co-founder and Velo CEO Anderson Felicio. In early November, QuintoAndar announced the creation of a Technological Center in Lisbon, which is expected to come into operation in March 2022. The hub will initially house 50 professionals. The project’s premise is to attract technology talent to the company’s professional staff.