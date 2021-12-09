Ranking shows the most innovative companies in the technological world; see top 10 | Cell phone

With more than 13 thousand patent registrations this year, Samsung is today’s most innovative technology company. The Korean giant was the maker of cellphones and electronic devices that registered the most new technologies this year, followed closely by rival Huawei, according to a survey prepared by the company Capital On Tap.
Other prominent names appear along the list, such as Qualcomm and LG, which won third and fourth place, respectively. Intel closes the top 10 of companies, narrowly leaving Apple out in 11th place. Xiaomi, on the other hand, reaches the 18th position, while Google occupies the 22nd place.
🔎 Samsung makes faux pas and reveals Galaxy S21 FE design ahead of time
Huawei appears at the top of the list, but Samsung has more records — Photo: Playback/Phone Arena
Note that the ranking considers the two divisions of Samsung as different organizations. When added to represent the entire company, the South Korean takes the lead.
Among the categories covered by the patents, innovations in the area of 5G connection and in the virtual reality sector are among the highlights. News in the field of autonomous vehicular driving was another segment that included a large number of new records.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are announced (now water resistant)
There are three other branches that stood out in the classification: artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, cyber security and quantum computing. In these terms, IBM is the company that stands out most in number of patents.
It is worth remembering that patent registration does not necessarily mean the launch of the idea as a final product. Sometimes projects are submitted just to ensure that competing companies do not make use of the technology. So, even though the names on the list reach significant numbers of patents, it doesn’t mean that the market will actually see these projects.
With information from Phone Arena
Galaxy S21: Six Highlights of Samsung’s New Line