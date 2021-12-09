Rapporteur postpones voting of the PEC of the 2nd instance prison after maneuvering by parties

posted on 12/09/2021 05:57 / updated on 12/09/2021 09:54



(credit: Wesley Amaral/House of Representatives)

After left-wing parties and the Centrão united to stop the progress of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) that regulates imprisonment from the second instance sentence, this Wednesday (12/9). Special Chamber of Deputies decided to postpone the vote on its opinion. Federal deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS) understood that this was the only way to save the text after the exchange of more than a dozen collegiate members. The report was built over two years.

The changes were essentially made by acronyms of the Centrão. In all, 17 of the 34 members of the commission – some of them defenders of the second instance prison – were replaced by parliamentarians against the PEC. Faced with the risk of the proposal being buried, Trad decided not to put the opinion to a vote. He argued that the advances in the report were drawn up with the help of several of the parliamentarians who were removed from the collegiate.

“I want to say that, seeing a scenario that no longer exists, because I don’t see any of them present with those I worked with because of this sudden and sudden change in committee members, I withdraw my report and ask Your Excellency to defer to another opportunity, when we will then reassess the political conditions so that my report does not go, in a selfless and meek way, to the slaughterhouse,” Trad said at the session.

The congressman named by name deputies who were with him in negotiations and conversations to improve the opinion and who were replaced “suddenly”. “The collegiate that matured the text disappeared”, he pointed out. He also said that he will accept the discussion of the PEC with members who effectively know the proposal, and not parliamentarians designated only to vote against the report.

To mail, Trad said that he only learned of the changes because he was notified by a consultant that “an operation of successive replacements was in progress” and that parliamentarians were replaced “by others who were not even aware of the content of the PEC”. “It seems that the Centrão has allied itself with the left,” he stated. He said he fears that the proposal will only be voted on in February, after the return from the parliamentary recess, but he justified the need for his attitude.

“I did what I did because there was the possibility of burying the PEC today (yesterday). I made the decision so that we still have a remnant of hope, voting for it in February, with deputies more attached to the topic”, he stressed.

Trad reported that he is hopeful that lawmakers, even with the opposite position, can be convinced that the proposal is not to arrest, but to improve the work of the Judiciary.

The changes in the committee were made in a messy way, according to deputies. Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) was one of those replaced. The congressman’s team told the report that he was traveling back to his state yesterday and did not even know about the modification. The deputy did not comment until the closing of this edition. Among the parties that made substitutions are PT, PL, Republicans, PP and PSC.

Request

Deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) was one of those who joined the committee yesterday at the last minute. In the session, he justified that he made the request to the party leadership. “I participated in the debate against the 10 anti-corruption measures,” he commented. “When I heard that the second instance prison PEC would be voted on, I said: ‘Put me on the commission.’

The PEC 199/21 establishes that defendants can be arrested soon after being convicted in second instance. The main case involving this type of detention was that of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), arrested in April 2018 after being sentenced in second instance in the triplex case in Guarujá (SP).

In 2019, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) signed an understanding against the arrest in the second instance, which resulted in Lula’s release.