Rare ghost jellyfish ride is captured by researchers; check out

Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in California have recorded images of a giant ghost jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea) in the depths of the ocean. The animal, first identified in 1899, has been seen over 100 times in history, making its observation a remarkable achievement.

Biologists were able to reach the animal with the help of the ROV Doc Ricketts (remotely operated underwater vehicle), which descended to a depth of 975 meters. Watch the jellyfish video taken in 4K.

The ghost jellyfish is one of the biggest on the planet. Its arms, which resemble long fabrics, can exceed 10 meters in length. The rest of its bell-shaped body is one meter in diameter.

The animal has been seen few times in history and, consequently, is not as well understood by scientists. But there is some information about it: the animal uses its oral arms, which would be like its lips, to entangle its fangs and bring them to its mouth. In addition, the jellyfish moves by making the movement of “pulses” with its head, which has an orange glow.

This invertebrate has already been identified in deep waters across the planet, with the exception of the Arctic Ocean. However, the cnidarian lives in a region with difficult access for humans – which makes it difficult to reach him. MBARI’s own scientists only encountered the ghost jellyfish nine times, counting this latest apparition.

In situations like this, where the animal lives a lot on the seabed, it is common for scientists to use trawl nets to catch and study them. This works well with fish, shellfish and squid, but it doesn’t seem to be effective for jellyfish. Gelatinous animals easily escape these traps.

The recording with the help of the ROV seems to have been the ideal solution: the cnidarian was seen wandering peacefully in his natural environment, showing a behavior that would not be the same if he were trapped in a hammock.