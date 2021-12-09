‘Ready to work’, says Boninho

It’s just over a month before the premiere of “Big Brother Brasil 22” and the work on the most watched house in the country is going full steam ahead. New presenter of the reality show, Tadeu Schmidt went to see what was to come and heard games from Boninho, director of TV Globo.

“Look who came to visit the house’s construction site. Tadeu is ready to work,” said Ana Furtado’s husband.

Then Rodrigo Dourado, director of the program, appears, inviting the team to follow the path.

“We are taking care of everything! But we stopped to receive the owner of the house”, said Boninho in the caption.

What is already known about ‘BBB 22’

The new edition is scheduled to debut on January 17th, a Monday. And the end is also planned: April 21st. With that, the new season will have 95 episodes, five less than “BBB 21”, advertised as the “Big of the bigs”.

Strategy used in the previous season, the new edition will also have a dedicated day to record a reunion of the participants. It will be the episode “96” and aired on a Sunday, the 23rd of April. The information with the dates came from TV Globo itself, in a plan to attract advertisers.

In the same document, it is already possible to predict precisely that, for another year, the first proven season will be immunity. There is a sponsorship quota to be sold for more than two million reais (R$ 2,265,000). As this is the debut, a period of great audience, it is time for the broadcaster to make a profit and the brands gain great visibility.