Reinforcement package: Cruzeiro announces five players for the 2022 season squad

Cruzeiro moved the ball market this Thursday, December 9th with the announcement of four reinforcements for the squad: midfielders Pedro Castro ex-Botafogo, Filipe Machado, back at the club; the confirmation of the arrival of striker Edu, ex-Brusque, and midfielder Fernando Neto, coming from Vitória-BA.

Besides them, Maicon, defender is confirmed and Natan Silva, is close to closing a deal with the celestial team.

Fernando Neto and Pedro Castro

Fernando Neto, 28, works in midfield and on the side. He was with Vitória since 2020. In 2021, he played 33 games, scoring three goals and giving three assists for the rubro-negra team.

Pedro Castro, also 28 years old, was champion of Serie B this year by Botafogo, entering 38 games for the Rio team, 35 of which as a starter.

Pará, Edu and Filipe Machado

And, the team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo also closed with right-back Pará, who was at Santos. The 35-year-old player had a contract until the end of 2022 with Peixe, but didn’t decide not to keep the contract and sign with Fox.

Another strengthened position is the attack, with the arrival of Edu, top scorer of Serie B 2021, with 17 goals, by Brusque. The player had already said goodbye to the Santa Catarina club and closed a deal with Cruzeiro for 2022.

Finally, Filipe Machado, midfielder who was at the club until February 2021, returns to the club, after leaving Grêmio, which had loaned him to Raposa last year.

All these market movements indicate that Cruzeiro can end FIFA’s punishment, the Transfer Ban, which prevents it from registering new players for a debt of R$ 15 million for the purchases of Arrascaeta and Riascos, which have not yet been paid to the Defender. URU and Mazatlán, from Mexico.