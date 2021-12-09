REIT Center: Guide sees logistics as the best option among “brick” funds; ifix goes up

While “paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities, continue to benefit from rising inflation and interest rates, investors are increasing their attention to opportunities among “brick” REIFs. In view of the assessment, Luís Gustavo Pereira, from Guide Investimentos, sees the logistics sector as the best choice at the moment.

In Pereira’s assessment, the logistics warehouses segment recently entered prices below book value, offering an average discount of 12%.

The movement, according to the analyst, significantly increased the average return on dividends of this type of FII, below only the receivables funds and FoFs, the funds of funds.

Thinking about the scenario, Pereira mainly highlights the funds Bresco Logística (BRCO11), BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11) and Vinci Logística (VILG11), which, according to the analyst, offer quality portfolios and are being traded below book value.

The corporate slab segment offers an average discount even greater than the logistical one, of 23%, and has been showing positive performance in recent weeks. But Pereira remains cautious about the offices. “We believe that the discount should remain implicit until the sector has greater visibility as to the return-to-office model that companies will adopt.”

Pereira also welcomes the moment of recovery in the shopping center segment, however, he also remains cautious with the sector in the short term.

In the session on Tuesday (7), the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed up 0.67%, the seventh consecutive rise of the indicator. In this Wednesday’s session (8), the index returned to operate in the positive field. At 10:20 am, the indicator rose 0.36%, to 2,670 points. Check out the highlights:

This Wednesday (08):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs 4.69 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. 3.07 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 2.84 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 2.65 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 2,3

Tuesday’s biggest casualties (07):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) PATL11 Homeland Logistics Hybrid -2.16 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -2.07 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics -1.68 TORD11 Tordesillas EI Others -1.64 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.61

Source: B3

XP Exeter signals investment in land in Brasília and Autonomous Units fund changes dividend payment date

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

XP Exeter II (XPEX11) starts negotiation for land purchase in Brasilia

The fund XP Exeter II Desenvolvimento Logístico signed a commitment to purchase a land of 130 thousand square meters in Brasília. The transaction details, such as the total price of the transaction and the location of the space, are protected by confidentiality clauses and will only be revealed after the conclusion of the deal.

For the time being, the fund reveals that it has paid a down payment of R$8.7 million and the remaining balance will be deposited after meeting all the conditions set out in the contract.

At the site, XP Exeter intends to build a logistical condominium that, initially, will comprise a gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 64 thousand square meters. The start of the works is scheduled for May 2022 and the work is expected to last 12 months.

According to the fund’s calculations, the acquisition of the land and the development of the property should cost R$ 40 million, approximately 43% of XP Exeter’s current capital.

FII Autonomous Units ([ativo=IDIF11]) changes earnings payment date

The Autonomous Units fund informed shareholders of the change in the date for depositing dividends scheduled for December. Payment will be made the next 17th. In November, the resource was credited a week earlier.

According to a relevant fact, the change occurs because of changes in the settling bank, responsible for transferring the funds. Check below the amounts that will be deposited next week:

TICKER INCOME PER QUOTA IDIF11 BRL 1.96 IDIF13 BRL 1.91 IDIF14 BRL 0.38

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (08):

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Copom discusses Selic again; see funds that can benefit even more from rate hike

Copom defines Selic’s new level today

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) concludes today the last meeting of the year and will define the new level of the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 7.75% per year. The increase in the Selic rate increases the profitability of fixed income investments, which end up attracting investors in products with greater risk, such as real estate funds.

At the last meeting, in October, the Copom unanimously decided on an increase of 1.50 percentage points. It was the sixth consecutive time that the collegiate raised the basic interest rate, which reached the highest level since September 2017. The increase was also the highest since December 2002, when there was an increase of 3 points in the Selic, to 25% a year .

For today’s meeting, the market expects a new increase of 1.50 percentage points, according to the latest Bulletin Focus, from the Central Bank.

Check out which real estate funds can yield even more with an increase in the Selic

O League of REITs this Tuesday (07) highlighted the ten real estate funds with the best performance in the year. With gains of up to 28%, the ratio has nine “paper” FIIs that benefited from the increase in indicators such as the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

In addition to the list of real estate funds with the best performance for the year, program specialists evaluated five FIIs with the potential to maintain performance in 2022.

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs it has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney. The program airs every Tuesday, at 7 pm, on the InfoMoney, on Youtube. You can check yesterday’s edition here:

