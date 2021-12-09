Remind Viih Tube’s Famous Boyfriends

viih tube has been enjoying single life like no one else! A few months after announcing the end of relationship with influencer Bruno Magri, the ex-BBB has been seen kissing with several guys, like Lipe Ribeiro, Isaias, Pepê Barbosa and Pabllo Salles.

However, despite the ‘picking’ phase, Viih Tube, who is just 21, has spent much of her life in serious relationships. Thinking about it, the Observatory of the Famous prepared a complete list to remember the famous youtuber boyfriends. Check out!

Luis Mariz

Between 2014 and 2017, the ex-BBB had a relationship with youtuber Luis Mariz. The two engaged in a virtual romance when the boy was still living in Portugal. Through her YouTube channel, the famous told details of the first meeting she had with him. Remember:

The termination announcement was made by ex-BBB via Instagram on January 3, 2017.

“Unfortunately the relationship is over. We didn’t know how to tell you guys, because this has happened once before and the reaction from the fans wasn’t the best, but eventually we’d have to talk. But I want you to know that sometimes things happen that we are not expecting. And today I just want the good memories in my memory, the unique moments we lived together! It was exactly 2 years, 7 months and 8 days. I’ll never forget the first time we talked direct, when he still lived in Portugal, I won’t forget how it was when we dated at a distance for 6 months, I won’t forget how I looked the first time I saw him in front of me, nor our first kiss, from the first tear, I will treasure each moment.”, she said at the time.

Viih Tube and Luis Mariz (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Lucca Louzas

Still in 2017, the famous began dating the advertiser and influencer Lucca Louzas. However, their relationship did not work out very well and, in the same year, it ended.

Lucca Louzas e Viih (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

At the time, she did not reveal the reason for the end of the relationship and asked fans to respect the decision.

Bruno Magri

With Bruno Magri, Viih Tube lived their most lasting relationship. The two stayed together for 3 years and announced the end of this October. According to the ex-BBB, they were at different times in their lives and chose to just follow along as friends.

“When I left ‘Big Brother,’ I came out with a very different mind. I had to mature in a very different, fast, weird way. And I think he found a Victory when I came in and another Victory when I left. It was difficult for us to assimilate things. I already thought differently, I wanted other goals, other things. It wasn’t fitting, the same fit before”, she explained in an interview with TV Fama.

Viih and Bruno Magri (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Viih Tube Friendship With All Ex-boyfriends

Despite the terms, Viih has stated several times that she is still friends with all her ex-boyfriends. She even recently posted a photo next to them and joked about the situation: “Bro, me and my ex KKKKK“, she wrote on her Instagram.

Viih Tube with three ex-boyfriends: Luis Mariz, Bruno Magro and Lucca Louzas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)



