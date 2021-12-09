Renato Augusto supports the Corinthians around Paulinho and leaves jersey 8 at the wheel’s disposal

It’s not just Corinthians fans that expect Paulinho’s return to the club. Midfielder Renato Augusto, repatriated by Timão a few months ago, highlighted that the arrival of the defensive midfielder would make the team strongly approach the best clubs in the country.

In an interview with GE, Renato spoke about the friendship he maintains with Paulinho off the pitch. The players have been together for about seven months at Corinthians and were also partners in the Brazilian team. Furthermore, even in different teams, they were in Chinese football.

“Paulinho is my personal friend, we have a very nice friendship since the first time I had here, in the Seleção, it was even more, and in China we met many times. We ended up having a really cool bond. We talk a lot and I hope this can happen, he is a player of the highest level and, with that, the club, the group wins.“, said Renato Augusto.

“Having a guy like that in the group is a step towards reaching the level of the clubs we talked about just now (Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG). Having a player like him entitles you to be closer and closer to these teams. If he comes, it will be spectacular for us“, completed.

Current Corinthians jersey 8, Renato got the number in July 2013, when Paulinho left Timão. Even though he liked the numbering, Renato Augusto stated that he will leave the 8 available to Paulinho in case he returns to the club.

“I told him that it’s his preference, if he really comes, he can choose, there’s no problem. If it comes, it’s with him“, the Corinthians midfielder pointed out.

Paulinho has been speculated as the first reinforcement for the 2022 season. President Duilio even admitted that it is Corinthians’ desire to have the player in its squad. However, it also made clear that the negotiation depends on many factors.

Last Sunday, Paulinho celebrated the Corinthians’ draw against Grêmio. The goal was scored, precisely, by friend and possible future teammate, Renato Augusto.

See more at: Renato Augusto, Paulinho and the Corinthians squad.