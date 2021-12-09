Requirements to play on PC

Gamers will be able to enjoy God of War soon on PC, both on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Surprisingly, Kratos’ latest adventure isn’t as demanding as people might imagine. Obviously, we are not referring to the conditions necessary to play on Ultra.

After a lot of speculation and different leaks, PlayStation has confirmed that God of War will hit computers on January 14, 2022. So if you didn’t have a PlayStation or simply want to relive the experience, you already know when you’ll have that option.

In doubt about whether it’s worth it or not? So, check out the review of the The Enemy. It reads: “This first PlayStation 4 original God of War distills the essence of the series and reimagines concepts for today. It’s both a new and familiar game, which keeps some elements intact while adapting others to contemporary trends.”

God of War | Minimum requirements

Average performance: 720p and 30FPS

Graphic quality: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB)

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1809 version)

Storage: 70GB HDD

God of War | Recommended Specifications

Average performance: 1080p and 30FPS

Graphic quality: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB)

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1809 version)

Storage: 70 GB SSD

God of War | Ultra