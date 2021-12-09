Results of the Federal Lottery contest 5620 on Wednesday (12/08/21)

Loteria Federal is back this Wednesday, December 8th, with contest 5620. The prize of the day was R$ 500 thousand and the result was announced at 7pm today, 12/08/21. See if you are the winner of one of the five Federal Lottery result prizes.

Result of Federal lottery contest 5620

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the Federal Lottery 5620 and the prize of each one:

72929 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

55705 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

30467 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

96151 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

38411 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Lottery Awards

In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand. Tickets that do not show up in the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5618 can also be billed. In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to Receive Today’s Federal Lottery Prize?

The prize of the Federal Lottery Contest 5618 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

Caixa Lotteries prizes are valid for up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.