Rogério Ceni can match Crespo’s mark with eight games in hand for São Paulo at the Brazilian Nationals | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni can finish the Brazilian Championship with the same number of victories as his predecessor in São Paulo, Hernán Crespo, but with almost 40% less of the Argentine’s games during the competition.

If he commands another victory for São Paulo this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against América-MG, at Independência, Rogério Ceni will reach six triumphs at Brasileirão, the same mark as Crespo.

There is, however, a big difference in the number of games: there are eight. The Argentine led São Paulo in 21 matches, while Ceni will close the competition with 13.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni still hasn’t ensured continuity in São Paulo in 2022 — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni still hasn’t ensured continuity at São Paulo in 2022 — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Ceni has, in 12 matches, five wins, three draws and four defeats. Crespo had six victories, 10 draws and was overcome five times during the 2021 Brasileirão dispute.

In addition to the two, São Paulo also had the command of Juan Branda, the Argentine’s assistant, in four matches, with two defeats (Atlético-GO and Red Bull Bragantino) and two draws (Ceará and Corinthians).

+ Read more news about São Paulo

The possibility of equaling his predecessor occurs amidst the uncertainty about the future of Rogério Ceni. The coach left the continuity under check after the victory over Juventude, responsible for ridding São Paulo of any chance of fall.

– What was done today is a relief, but São Paulo deserves much more than spending a year like 2021. I have no plans for 2022. We still have three more days here. And 2022 is ahead – declared Rogério Ceni.

Financial aspects, mainly, appear as an important factor for the coach to reflect on the continuity of the work. On Friday, Ceni and management are expected to meet to start planning for 2022, if the technician chooses to remain in charge.