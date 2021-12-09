Round 6, Duna and Wandavision enter AFI’s best of the year list

O American Film Institute, one of the most respected associations in Hollywood, released this Wednesday (8) its already traditional list of the best series and films of the year. Seeking to select productions that stood out in a cultural and artistic way, the 2021 selection counts titles such as Round 6, Wandavision and Dune.

In the movies section, the list, as usual, had the main titles that should appear in the next edition of the Oscars, such as Licorice Pizza, Dog Attack and King Richard: Creating Champions, in addition to the aforementioned epic sci-fi remake by Denis Villeneuve.

Among the productions for television, the biggest highlights were the miniseries and anthologies. In addition to Marvel’s production starring the Scarlet Witch, AFI pointed out Maid, Easttown, The Underground Railroad and The White Lotus like some of the big titles of 2021.

This year, the American Film Institute also awarded a special award to Belfast, Round 6 and Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Cannot Be Televisiond), which do not meet the AFI’s eligibility criteria, but which have achieved success and recognition from industry, public and critics.

See all winners below.