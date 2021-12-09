Runaway cat exposes Christian and becomes an unusual star · TV News

This Wednesday’s (8) chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol won an unusual star. Ruth’s little cat (Pathy Dejesus), Juju, stole the show by exposing a shot by Christian (Cauã Reymond), which amused the audience at the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, who even took the opportunity to pull Ravi’s ear (Juan Paiva ).

In the sequence in question, the orphans invaded the apartment of Túlio’s lover (Daniel Dantas) in search of evidence in the case of the two. In the end, as they were leaving, Ravi opened the door, and the cat took the opportunity to escape.

Later, the boy showed concern for the animal. “It’s a house cat, used to being at home. Will it do well on the street?” he asked.

When Ruth got home, she found the cat missing. When questioning her maid, the villain discovered that the maid went to work at Renato’s house on the same day.

“Isn’t it strange? He called my diarist out of nowhere and on the same day? As soon as I walked in I had a strange feeling that things were out of place,” she told Túlio. “If this guy was capable of that… I swear, I’ll kill!”, replied the jerk.

On social media, the public laughed at the situation. “The cat screwed the rich/poor twin and Ravi was once again right,” said Fran Arruda. “Ravi mush let the poor cat run away from the animal, the usurper doesn’t even care about the people, let alone the animals,” said John.

Check out some public comments below:

Ravi is just heart. All concerned about the cat, the animal is domestic. It’s really tasty. Too bad he dies at the end of the novel… ops. #UmPlaceAoSun — SIDNEY SANTOS 🆘 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿 (@SidVirtu) December 9, 2021

Ravi is a beautiful human being, the world ROATING and he worried about cats. 🥺🤏😍#UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/dXwhub290I — Kelly (@xerenzinhaa) December 9, 2021

Nothing justifies doing what this boy did to the cat. there is no forgiveness #UmPlaceAoSun — Clown Pum (@sciguj) December 9, 2021

Yes, just open a door and the cat takes the alley. I can attest to that. #UmPlaceAoSun — Gustavo Cardoso (@BoaPharaoh) December 9, 2021

One less point for Cristian/Renato because he let the cat get away. #UmPlaceAoSun — San Souza (@sdosouza) December 9, 2021

Ravi mumps let the cat’s pobi run away from the animal, the Usurper doesn’t even care about people imagine about animals #UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/AGP4jKWcCB — JOHN | BEYONCÉ IS COMING (@johnbiansei) December 9, 2021

Dead with Ravi worried about Cat 🐈 kkkkkkkk #UmPlaceAoSun — Diogo Medeiros Ⓜ☀️ (@_nighztwing) December 9, 2021

The cat screwed the rich/poor twin and the Ravi was once again right #UmPlaceAoSun — Fran Arruda (@FranNarruda) December 9, 2021

when Ravi said that the cat was important, Renato shit and when it goes bad, he freaks out with Ravi #UmPlaceAoSun — emy (@emygrx) December 9, 2021

the woman will be aware that someone went in there because the cat disappeared #UmPlaceAoSun — nina (@cestnaville) December 9, 2021

I confess that I feel sorry for the cat who ran away 😐#UmPlaceSun — 💎Only Isa mermo💎 (@Oliveira_Isa7) December 9, 2021

