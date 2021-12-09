Runaway cat exposes Christian and becomes an unusual star · TV News

This Wednesday’s (8) chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol won an unusual star. Ruth’s little cat (Pathy Dejesus), Juju, stole the show by exposing a shot by Christian (Cauã Reymond), which amused the audience at the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, who even took the opportunity to pull Ravi’s ear (Juan Paiva ).

In the sequence in question, the orphans invaded the apartment of Túlio’s lover (Daniel Dantas) in search of evidence in the case of the two. In the end, as they were leaving, Ravi opened the door, and the cat took the opportunity to escape.

Later, the boy showed concern for the animal. “It’s a house cat, used to being at home. Will it do well on the street?” he asked.

When Ruth got home, she found the cat missing. When questioning her maid, the villain discovered that the maid went to work at Renato’s house on the same day.

“Isn’t it strange? He called my diarist out of nowhere and on the same day? As soon as I walked in I had a strange feeling that things were out of place,” she told Túlio. “If this guy was capable of that… I swear, I’ll kill!”, replied the jerk.

On social media, the public laughed at the situation. “The cat screwed the rich/poor twin and Ravi was once again right,” said Fran Arruda. “Ravi mush let the poor cat run away from the animal, the usurper doesn’t even care about the people, let alone the animals,” said John.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

