Santiago feels sick as he witnesses Barbara’s cruelty · TV News

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will have a new suddenness when he witnesses the evils of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The dondoca will arrive at her father’s house and see him with Erica (Fernanda de Freitas). The situation will drive the woman mad with hate, and she will expel the personal trainer from there. Hurt, the businessman will feel chest pains in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Recovered from the heart attack, the owner of the Redentor network will insist that Érica return to his house in this fourth chapter (8). Besides the blonde, Luan (Miguel Schimid) will also be there. The visit, however, will soon be over.

Barbara will arrive at her father’s house and run into the personal. Nervous, she will have no shame in expelling the girl:

I can’t believe what I’m seeing… You’re very cocky, you know? The doctor said – and in all words – that my father had a heart attack due to an absurd physical effort that he shouldn’t have done, this in his class.

Erica will be frightened by the accusations and will run to leave the mansion with her son. “And there’s more: if you come here again, I’ll file a lawsuit for you”, will say the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond).

Santiago will follow the shocked mess and demand that his daughter bring Erica back. “Go after her now, I won’t admit it! I’m not a child nor am I an invalid! My word still counts in this house! And if she doesn’t count, leave me in the hospital then, to die at once”, he will roar, also afflicted.

Before finishing speaking, the entrepreneur will feel a strong pain in his chest. The character played by Alinne Moraes will be frightened by her father’s situation and will try to help him.

