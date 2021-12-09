Santos receives Cuiabá na Vila for a spot in Pre-Libertadores

Santos will face Cuiabá this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship.

Free of relegation and practically guaranteed in the Sudamericana, Peixe now dreams of a place in Pre-Libertadores 2022.

Alvinegro is in 11th place, with 49 points, and the top eight will go to Libertadores. Santos needs three stumbling blocks between four rivals: Ceará, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Fluminense.

Cuiabá is 15th, with 46 points, and still has a minimum chance of returning to Serie B. Dourado’s goal is to score at least one point to continue in the first division, maintain their current position and confirm their place in the next edition of the South American. Only 16th and the relegated are out of the tournament.

In the first round, Santos lost to Cuiabá away from home by 2-1. It was the last game with former coach Fernando Diniz.

DATASHEET

SANTOS x CUIABÁ

Date: December 9, 2021 (Thursday)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (RJ)

Assistants: Michael Correia and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (RJ)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Robson, Luiz Felipe and Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Sandry, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho, Angelo and Léo Baptistão

Technician: Fabio Carille

CUIABÁ: Walter, João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê, Max (Felipe Marques) and Rafael Gava; Clayson (Jonathan Cafú) and Elton

Technician: Jorginho

