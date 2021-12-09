São Paulo must get rid of some players for next season

Tricolor guaranteed the permanence in the first division last Monday (6), by beating Juventude by 3-1, in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

After guaranteeing the permanence in Serie A last Monday (6), after beating Juventude 3-1 in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, the São Paulo starts designing the next season. The board does not project large investments due to the club’s financial difficulties, in addition to the agreements made with Daniel Alves and Hernanes for the payment of debts.

The Tricolor should make a small “boat” during this month. Two players have already reached an agreement with the board and had their contracts terminated: the midfielder Shaylon and the attacker rojas. Another three have their ties terminated at the end of this month: defender Rodrigo Freitas, defensive midfielder William and striker Galeano.

Training at the club this September this year, striker Caique, who was launched in 2018 by Dorival Júnior, has a contract until June. São Paulo is seeking an agreement so that he can be released without the need to pay a termination fine. Defender Bruno Alves, with a contract until June 2023, is another one who could leave.

Benítez’s stay can be expensive for São Paulo

One of the most talented players in Tricolor’s current squad, midfielder Benitez had ups and downs throughout the 2021 season. Featured in the title of the Campeonato Paulista, the Argentine played good matches in the knockouts of Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, but, as of August, he began to live on flashes, like the free-kick against Fortaleza.

Borrowed until the end of this year by Independiente, from Argentina, Benítez does not take his stay in São Paulo for granted. The club is looking to negotiate a new loan, since to keep it permanently, it will be necessary to pay US$ 3 million (approximately R$ 17 million). São Paulo is unable to make such an investment at this time.