Scientists capture omicrons in 1st microscope image | Coronavirus

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong were able to capture for the first time the image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus with the help of a microscope, the institution said in a statement on Wednesday (8).

The Faculty of Medicine researchers released two records – from electron microscopes – of a virus culture in the laboratory. See PHOTO above.

In the image on the left, the scientists explain, it is possible to see a “low magnification” cutout of a monkey kidney cell intentionally infected with this variant of Sars-Cov-2.

In it, it is possible to see that the omicron causes damage at the cellular level with vesicles – these small bubbles – filled with small viral particles (identified by the black color).

In the image on the right, the electron micrograph has a high magnification of this same cell, but showing the viral particles more closely (within this pink square).

In this record, it is even possible to see the coronavirus crown (formed by the S protein) around the viral particle.

The image was produced by Professors John Nicholls, Malik Peiris and Tam Wah-Ching from the University of Hong Kong.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa.

The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. According to the WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.

“Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with the variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus,” the United Nations Health agency said in a statement.

In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have increased abruptly in the country, which coincides with the detection of the new variant B.1.1529.