Scientists create gum that neutralizes coronaviruses

What if the newest ally in the fight against covid-19 was… gum? In a recent study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania mixed gum with a protein called ACE2, which resulted in a reduction in the viral load in saliva, thus preventing transmission of the coronavirus. The article was published in the magazine. Molecular Therapy.

Researchers were studying the ACE2 protein to treat hypertension, and growing it in the laboratory. And as it is already known in the scientific community that the receptor for ACE2 in human cells also binds to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and that ACE2 injections can reduce the viral load in people with severe infections, they decided to test it. in the form of chewing gum.

To test the gum, the team grew ACE2 in plants with another compound that allows the protein to cross mucosal barriers and facilitate binding. Later, they incorporated the plant material into cinnamon flavored gum. After exposing the gum to saliva samples from patients who tested positive for covid-19, the scientists proved that the ACE2 treat was able to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

Study shows that gum mixed with protein can neutralize the coronavirus (Image: Daniell et. al, 2021)

According to the article, the gum largely prevented the viral particles from entering cells, either by blocking the ACE2 receptor on the cells or by binding directly to the spike protein. Currently, the team intends to assess whether the approach is safe and effective when tested in people infected with covid-19.

