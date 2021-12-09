Scientists discover planet with mass 11 times greater than Jupiter – News

It shouldn’t exist, and yet, “b Cen (AB)b”, a giant super-Jupiter-type planet orbits a very massive star system in the constellation of Centaur, according to a study released on Wednesday (8).

The pair of stars, dubbed the “b Cen”, weighs heavily, with a mass six to ten times that of the Sun. So far, no planets have been detected around a star system of more than three solar masses.

These stars “form an environment considered quite destructive and dangerous, to the point of being considered very difficult for large planets to form”, explains astronomer Markus Janson, from Stockholm University, lead author of the study published in Nature and cited by the Southern European Observatory (ESO, its acronym in English).

The brightest of the “b Cen” twin stars — about 325 light years from Earth — radiates at a surface temperature estimated at more than 18,000°C, more than three times that of the Sun.

When it was still in formation, its protoplanetary disk, a cloud of gas and dust, saw the formation of planets, with Jupiter at its head, by agglomeration of dust. The rocky core then accreted the gas that now forms the atmosphere of the most massive planet in the solar system.

But stars like “‘b Cen’ are so hot and bright that their light blows matter around them and there isn’t enough to form a rocky core” nearby, CNRS astronomer Gaël Chauvin, co-author of the CNRS, explains to AFP study.

dust cloud

So, “what is the planet’s formation mechanism at work in such a hostile environment, due to very strong radiation?”, asks the researcher. Because if the theory made the formation of a planet around a massive star hardly believable, it was “overtaken by observation.”

Namely, by ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and its SPHERE instrument. The planet he found enriches the planetary bestiary with remarkable features.

“b Cen (AB) b” belongs to the same species as Jupiter, that of the gas giants, but is almost eleven times as massive. Above all, the distance separating it from its pair of stars is colossal, 100 times the distance separating Jupiter from the Sun.

First, it was necessary to ensure that, despite the distance, the star was in fact in orbit around the stars of “b Cen”. And then, surprisingly, archival work found that the planet had been observed, but not identified as such, by a small ESO telescope twenty years ago.

Comparison with 2000 confirmed the planet’s proper motion and showed that it moved in the same way as its host star. So in orbit.

As to how he managed to graduate, “there is no privileged scenario”, he adds. The observed system may be young, only 15 million years old, but it is already established. One would need to observe an alter ego in full genesis, just one to two million years old.

To appear, “b Cen (AB) b” could have formed a rocky core by agglomeration of dust far enough away from its pair of stars, or by a phenomenon of gravitational instability, in which part of the dust cloud suddenly collapsed. about herself.

The search for answers has just begun. Markus Janson’s international team will seek to know the chemical composition of the planet. This may point to a clearer picture. The answer will come in a few years.