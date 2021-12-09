Scientists identify new version of Ômicron harder to track
Abhishek Pratap 1 min agoNewsComments Off on Scientists identify new version of Ômicron harder to track0 Views
Australian scientists released, this Tuesday night (7/12), the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus identified as “sister to the ‘micron’ variant. There are seven cases related to this version in South Africa, Australia and Canada.
The first patient would be a South African man who recently traveled from Gauteng, South Africa, to Brisbane, Australia. He is isolated in a hotel with mild symptoms of the infection. BA.2 would be a version of Ômicron with genetically different characteristics from the strain first found in November.
Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:
According to preliminary results, although the two have similar mutations – which may indicate their higher transmissibility potential than Delta –, the new strain lacks a genetic characteristic that allows the distinction of other variants using PCR tests. , that is, it may not be identified by the exam.
This particularity can become a problem for health authorities, who are looking for quick results to implement measures to control the pandemic.
“There are two strains within Ômicron, BA.1 and BA.2, which are quite genetically differentiated,” says Professor François Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, to The Guardian newspaper. “The two strains can behave differently,” he says.
See the gallery for information about the application of the 3rd dose of vaccines against Covid in Brazil:
***Third-dose-against-a-covid
The Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the time interval for applying the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster can be taken five months after the 2nd doseRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis
***Third-dose-against-a-covid
The decision, implemented by the Health Departments of the states and municipalities, covers all people over 18, regardless of age group or professionAline Massuca/ Metropoles
***Third-dose-against-a-covid
Some states, however, have further reduced the interval from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to another, as is the case in São Paulo Fábio Vieira/Metropolis
***Third-dose-against-a-covid-2
Anyone who took the Janssen vaccine, initially a single dose, should take the second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual will be able to take the booster.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis
***third-dose-against-covid-9
In the case of women who have taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth, they should use Pfizer’s immunizing agent as a booster dose.Gustavo Alcantara / Metropoles
***Third-dose-against-covid-4
The decision to expand the supply of the booster dose was taken based on studies by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in partnership with the University of OxfordIgo Estrela/Metropolis
***Third-dose-against-a-covid-1
The surveys indicated the need for a booster dose after the first vaccinations against Covid-19, including for those who took JanssenRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis
***micron-and-third-dose-against-covid-2
Due to Ômicron, Health agencies in several countries warn about the importance of applying booster doses to contain the spread of the virus and the emergence of new strainsAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
***Third-dose-against-a-covid-3
Now, the Ministry of Health plans to complete by May 2022 the application of the booster dose for the target audience across the countryRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis