Scientists identify new version of Ômicron harder to track

Australian scientists released, this Tuesday night (7/12), the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus identified as “sister to the ‘micron’ variant. There are seven cases related to this version in South Africa, Australia and Canada.

The first patient would be a South African man who recently traveled from Gauteng, South Africa, to Brisbane, Australia. He is isolated in a hotel with mild symptoms of the infection. BA.2 would be a version of Ômicron with genetically different characteristics from the strain first found in November.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

According to preliminary results, although the two have similar mutations – which may indicate their higher transmissibility potential than Delta –, the new strain lacks a genetic characteristic that allows the distinction of other variants using PCR tests. , that is, it may not be identified by the exam.

This particularity can become a problem for health authorities, who are looking for quick results to implement measures to control the pandemic.

“There are two strains within Ômicron, BA.1 and BA.2, which are quite genetically differentiated,” says Professor François Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, to The Guardian newspaper. “The two strains can behave differently,” he says.

