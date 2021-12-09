Scientists reveal first microscopic image of Ômicron variant

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong have unveiled the first image of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus taken with an electron microscope.

The team of doctors, including pathologists and virologists, managed to take an electron micrograph of a monkey kidney cell after it was intentionally infected with the variant.

Enlarged, the image on the left shows, according to the researchers, that the strain damaged the cells with vesicles, which were swollen and with small black viral particles.

The image on the right shows a high magnification of this same cell, but showing the viral particles closer.

In addition, the magnification revealed aggregates of the viral particles with crown-shaped tips on the surface.

Ômicron variant

The Ômicron variant first identified in South Africa has been tracked in at least 40 countries.

It is known for a high number of mutations. That’s 50 in total, with more than 30 changes in your spike protein. This characteristic has raised fears about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against covid-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that preliminary studies show that the new strain does not behave more “lethal”, but added that the new variant is five to six times infectious than previous variants, especially the Delta variant.

According to WHO, Ômicron variant is more infectious than Delta

In addition, the Ômicron variant appears to reduce the neutralizing activity of antibodies produced by natural immunity, meaning that people who already had the disease could be more easily reinfected by the new strain.