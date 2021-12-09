Scuf unveils “Elite” style controller for PS5

There are three models launched by the company: Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS

THE scuf gaming announced yesterday (7) its line of controls for PlayStation 5, the company is known for developing high-performance controls and offering gamers a variety of functions that aren’t usually added by standards to standard joysticks sold by companies that sell consoles.

There are three new models announced by scuf gaming: reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS. Some of the features are similar to what we found in the control. Elite Series 2 gives Microsoft, and in the newly released instinct of own scuf, both compatible with Xbox and PRAÇA. One of these functions includes, for example, the paddles on the back of the controls that make it easier for the player to have access to several commands in games that need agility, especially competitive games.

Check out the line ad below Scuf Gaming Reflex.

the line reflex is the first developed by a third-party company to be officially released for the PlayStation, she uses the official board of DualSense gives Sony, which represents that the controls will receive the official control updates from the company, the models of the scuf also share the same design found in the DualSense, check below the values ​​practiced for each of the advertised models.



Scuf reflex – $199.99

– $199.99 Scuf Reflex Pro – $229.99

– $229.99 Scuf Reflex FPS – $259.99

All features found in DualSense are present in all three models, with the exception of the adaptive rear triggers and the haptics functions that are not present in the version. Reflex FPS. The fronts of the new controls are removable and the company has already promised several new colors coming in the coming weeks and months, for now only black will be available.

The three controls bring four rear paddles that can be customized by the player and have three profiles that can be saved for those who are used to playing games of different styles. In the kit purchased, the company sends some different options for the paddles, shorter, longer, concave, seeking to offer the best experience while using the product.

The footprint of the models Pro and FPS offer higher quality, which also justifies the higher price charged in these versions, and the model Reflex FPS it even has unique trigger features, perfect for first person shooter gamers. You can check more details of the new models directly on the company’s official website. in addition to the PlayStation 5, the controls can also be used in the PRAÇA.



What did you think of the new models from scuf for PS5? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

