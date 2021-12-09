See how Ilze Scamparini manages to record from the terrace in Rome

Ilze Scamparini revealed her secret always remembered on social media by fans: how does the journalist record the passages — when the reporter appears in the story — with the church’s dome in the background?

The journalist, who was amused by the question on “Conversa com Bial” (TV Globo), explained how she managed to have the scenario. The dome we always see behind Ilzi is that of the Inês Church, made by the architect Francesco Borromini.

Our open studio is right next to Navona Square. After the Vatican church, which is a Michelangelo dome, the most important dome in Rome is that of Santa Agnes. The Roman terraces are very popular, we were waiting for years for a place that had a monument of art and importance to be able to show Brazilians as a fixed setting. Ilze Scamparini at ‘Conversa com Bial’

