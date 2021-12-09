see how the game between Corinthians and São Paulo was

One, two, three: the Corinthians women’s team is three-time champions in São Paulo. In a tense game tonight against São Paulo at Neo Química Arena, the team led by Arthur Elias won with a goal at the end of the rival by 3-1, reversing the 1-0 in the first leg and raising the state title.

The stadium in Itaquera, by the way, was an asset for the players until the final whistle. There were 30,077 fans present, the largest audience of a women’s game between clubs in the history of women’s football in Brazil.

O UOL Sport summed up what was the classic from São Paulo played that night. Check it out below:

Scare here and there

The game started busy and with both teams looking to attack. The first big chance was for the home team: on minute six, defender Giovanna Campiolo rose more than everyone else after a corner kick and headed firmly into the goal by Carla, who made the save.

Ten minutes later, an unpretentious goal kick almost generated a goal for São Paulo. After a confusion between the home defense, Glaucia submitted from cover and scared Natascha – the ball went out.

Zanotti’s Show!

Gabi Zanotti, from Corinthians, celebrates goal in the final of the Women’s Paulistão Image: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians

After neutralizing the opponents, Corinthians reached the goal in the 24th minute. In a cross by Tamires from the left, the ball popped at the edge of the area and fell to Gabi Portilho, who rolled to Gabi Zanotti.

The shirt 10, first, beat placed with great category and hit Carla’s angle, opening the score and equaling the decision.

Pushed by the crowd, the home team expanded less than ten minutes later – and again with Zanotti.

In another cross from Tamires – this time from below -, the midfielder appeared behind the markers and, with the goal open, scored the 2nd goal of the match, leaving Corinthians with the three-time state championship.

Diany ventures and stamps the crossbar

The goals did not diminish the intensity of the Corinthians team, which continued with the strong rhythm over São Paulo.

At 38, Diany tried a shot from outside the area and forced Carla to palm for a corner. Three minutes later, the steering wheel practically repeated the move and, this time, hit the rival crossbar.

Natascha makes mistakes, and São Paulo decreases

In additions to the 1st half, the visitors shook the opposing net in an error by goalkeeper Natascha. She received a recoil from the defense and missed the throw, giving the ball grace to Naná.

The shirt 21 of São Paulo did not forgive and, after dominating already inside the area, managed to reduce the score of the match – and equal the decision in the sum of the matches.

Naná, from São Paulo, celebrates the goal scored against Corinthians in the final of the Women’s Paulistão Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Corinthians pressure, but…

As in the 1st half, the main team pressured São Paulo in the opening minutes of the 2nd stage. Gabi Portilho and Tarciane had good chances, but they didn’t take advantage.

Given the tension and the possibility of the decision being put to penalties, the game became more tight – and gave more work to the referee Edina Alves.

At 30, a new ball out error gave São Paulo a corner. On the kick, forward Gláucia dodged and saw the ball land on Natascha’s crossbar.

Goal at the end and party in Itaquera

The Corinthians team was not satisfied with the penalties and reached the 3rd goal in stoppage time.

In a well-crafted play that had the participation of at least five athletes, Poliana received it on the right and crossed low at the entrance to the area. Victoria, on her back, rolled over to Adriana.

The forward, with category, displaced Carla and scored the title goal, making a party for more than 30 thousand fans at Neo Química Arena.