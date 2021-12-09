See the 5 biggest rises and falls of the Ibovespa this Wednesday

See the main highlights of the day (Image: Money Times/Diana Cheng)

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed at a slight increase of 0.5%, at 108,109.10 points this Wednesday (8th). The main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange remained aside for the day while the market awaits the decision of the Copon that will come out soon. Economists project a 1.5 percentage point increase in Selic, to 9.25% per year.

In the political scenario, the enactment of the Precatório PEC was also an important factor, even if it was sliced, as it provides more predictability of the macroeconomic scenario for the market.

As a positive highlight, the action of Goal (GOLL4) soared 8.94%, quoted at R$ 18.64.

At the other end, the action of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) collapsed 10.37%, at R$ 6.83. The low came after uninspiring retail data.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar (USDBRL) closed down 1.49%, at 5.5364 reais on sale, its lowest level for closing since November 17 (5.5264) and worst daily performance since November 11 (-1.80%). The day before, the currency had already registered a fall of 1.27%

See the 5 biggest highs and lows:

CompanytickerVariation
GoalGOLL48.94%
CVC BrazilCVCB38.30%
eztecEZTC36.70%
MarfrigMRFG36.21%
MRV MRVE35.96%
AliveVIVT3-2.16%
BraskemBRKM5-2.21%
CCRCCRO3-3.05%
PetroRioPRIO3-4.74%
Magazine LuizaMGLU3-10.37%

Warning

The data released in this news are preliminary and are subject to changes in the After-Market of the B3 (B3SA3) which closes at 6:30 pm. To read the final data, go to Ibovespa news.

