The Champions League group stage came to an end on Wednesday afternoon. The highlight of this last round was the elimination of Barcelona, ​​in their first fall at this stage since the 2000/2001 season, which will play the Europa League in the SE. A last place in the knockout remains undefined, the match between Atalanta and Villareal was postponed by a heavy snowfall that hit the city of Bergamo, Italy. The winner of the match will be the 2nd place in Group F and will progress to the Round of 16 of the competition.







See the classifieds for the knockout of the Champions League Photo: Sven Hoppe

The classifieds for the Round of 16

The classified clubs will be divided into two pots: pot 1 with the top finishers in each group and pot 2 with the teams that advanced in 2nd place in the brackets. Check out the pots of the draw that will define the matches.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus.

Pot 2: PSG, Atlético de Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villareal or Atalanta, Salzburg and Chelsea

Clubs that will go to the Europa League

The 3rd placed in the Champions League bracket will compete in the knockout of the 2nd European competition, the Europa League. The clubs are: RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff Tirasspol, Barcelona, ​​Atalanta or Villareal, Sevilla and Zenit.