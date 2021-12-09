See the most searched topics on Google in 2021, in Brazil and around the world – National

Google released this Wednesday (8/12) the list of the most searched content on the platform in 2021 (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) The American technology giant Google released, this Wednesday (8/12), the most popular searches on its platform in 2021. In Brazil, the most searched subject was singer Marlia Mendona, who died in an air accident in November this year.

Brazilians also showed great interest in the Euro Cup, Palmeiras, Libertadores, Brasileiro, Corinthians and Copa do Brasil. These subjects, respectively, were in high demand throughout the year. In addition to sports, MC Kevin and Lzaro Barbosa occupied the penultimate and last place in the list of most wanted subjects.

As for the events of the year, the search for related content Olimpada 2021 led the ranking, followed by COVID-19 vaccine and Whatsapp off the air. The Lzaro case, a Brazilian serial-killer, occupied fifth place in the platform’s searches. Altogether, the high content is divided into 18 categories: Searches of the Year (General), Events, How to do it, What?, Deaths, Movies, Series, TV Shows, Music (Lyrics), Personalities, Football Clubs, Nearby from me, How much does it cost, Olympic Athletes, Recipes, Beauty, Became a meme and How to be.

How to make?

Apparently, the Brazilian showed significant interest in learning new things. In the most sought after subjects related to manuals and instructions, how to make a vegetable garden at home occupied the first place. Curiosities about creating cat toys came in second.

With the creation of Pix in the country, the ways to make Pix was the third most searched subject in the category. As well as the searches on the registration of Auxlio Brasil or how to re-register for Emergency Aid, in seventh and eighth place.

What ?

In the “what?” category. The phrase “what cringe?” tops the list, followed by “what’s up” and “what happened to whatsapp?”. The latter refers to the in-app blackout in the last month of October. “How to be a cool person” was also high in the polls.

As for the most popular films, Eternals, Viva Negra and Sack Snyder’s League of Justice stood out. In the series, Round 6 was the most sought after, while BBB 21 was number one in the television show searches.

The most sought after song was Girl from Rio”, by Anitta. On the other hand, the controversial Karol Conk, artist and participant in the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Brasil program, was first on the list in the personalities category.

On the subject of beauty, decorated nails and short hair occupied a prominent place. in recipes, such as making a nescau brownie or a rain cake, aroused the interest of Brazilians. Curiosity about the price of an oxygen cylinder was part of the list in the group “how much does it cost”.

The three most popular football clubs were: Palmeiras, Corinthians and So Paulo. In fourth, PSG, followed by Santos and Fluminense. About the athletes: first, gymnast Rebeca Andrade, highlighted in the Tokyo Olympics.

Finally, the famous “turned meme”, the category so loved by Brazilians. The most popular memes were the ones with a “cringe” theme. Second, memes by Palmeiras and Mia Khalifa.

Most popular content around the world

On the international stage, the list includes the series “Round 6”, actor Alec Baldwin and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. There are also indications that the world population is very interested in the sport: the eight most searched terms in the world this year were cricket, the American basketball league (NBA) and two international soccer competitions: Euro 2021 and Copa America.

The “Round 6” series, broadcast on the Netflix platform, occupies the ninth position. The winner of the South Korean show could take a billionaire prize, while the loser could die. The survival game was watched by more than 142 million fans as of the end of October, one month after its streaming release.

American actor Alec Baldwin, who was involved in the accidental death of a director of photography on the set of a movie in October, was the most searched personality on Google.

He is followed by Kyle Rittenhouse, a young American who was recently acquitted after killing two people during a protest against racism and police violence in Wisconsin in 2020.

In the “News” category, Afghanistan, where the Talib took power in August, and covid-19 vaccines are among the most popular terms.

But netizens were also interested in speculative searches such as stocks on the Stock Exchange, the video game store GameStop and the AMC movie theater chain, as well as cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin or Ether.

In the “Disappearances” section, the death of rapper DMX, the mysteriously murdered American traveler Gabby Petito and Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, are at the top of the rankings.

As in 2020, pandemic-related issues accounted for a significant portion of Google’s traffic, but searches for vaccines have officially surpassed those for testing for the virus this year.

(With information from AFP)

*Internship under the supervision of Assistant Editor Vera Schmitz