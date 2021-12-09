See the options to watch the final of the Paulisto Female between Corinthians and So Paulo

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, to define the title of the Female Paulistão against São Paulo. With tickets for the match sold out, Fiel will have other options to follow the match.

The female Majestic will be broadcast on closed TV through the SportTV. On the channel, the narration will be done by Milton Leite and the comments will be by Ana Thaís Matos and Renata Mendonça.

There are still three transmission options on the internet. In addition to the official channel of the São Paulo Federation on YouTube, the platforms Paulistan Play and ElevenSports.com also broadcast tonight’s match.

The match will still have the real time of the my helm, starting at 8:30 pm, pre-match information and minute-by-minute classic updates. In addition, our channel’s broadcast YouTube starts at 8pm, with live narration, commentary and entries straight from Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians arrives for the game back from the decision needing to reverse the disadvantage built by São Paulo in the first duel. The opponents won the first leg by 1-0, at Morumbi, and have the advantage of a draw.

To get the title in regular time, Timão needs to win by two or more goals difference. Corinthians’ simple victory takes the decision to penalties. The Parque São Jorge team seeks the third state title.

