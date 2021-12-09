See the Santos related for the match against Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players for the match against Cuiabá this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), for the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship.

Marcos Leonardo and Raniel are suspended. Felipe Jonatan (pubic inflammation) and Diego Tardelli (thigh edema) are still out, as are Emiliano Velázquez, Jobson, Kevin Malthus and John.

In this Wednesday afternoon’s training, Carille replaced suspended Marcos Leonardo with Léo Baptistão and promoted Robson and Sandry’s additions to the team. Camacho was defender, with Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga in the wings. Kaiky has had pain in her thigh and will undergo an examination.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Robson, Luiz Felipe and Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Sandry, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho, Angelo and Léo Baptistão.

Santos is in 11th place, with 49 points, is practically guaranteed in the Sudamericana and dreams of Pre-Libertadores. Santos needs to win and root for three stumbling blocks between four teams to be seventh or eighth: Ceará, América-MG, Atlético-GO and Fluminense.

See the 23 listed:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei

Sides: Madson and Moraes

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Danilo Boza, Robson and Wagner Leonardo

Midfielders: Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Baleiro, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sánchez, Sandry, Ivonei and Luizinho

Attackers: Marinho, Angelo, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme, Bruno Marques and Lacava

