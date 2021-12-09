See what’s still at stake in the last round of the Brazilian Nationals – 12/08/2021 – Sport

Atlético-MG won the Brazilian Championship again after 50 years, with two games in advance, Flamengo and Palmeiras have already secured second and third places, respectively, but the last round of the competition will still have teams fighting relegation and for vacancies in continental tournaments.

This Thursday (9), all the last ten games will be played simultaneously, at 9:30 pm. Click here and simulate the confrontations.

If the top part of the table is well defined, at the other end there are still two spots that neither team would like to have: in the relegation zone. Chapecoense and Sport have already fallen to Serie B. In the final round, four clubs will fight to avoid the same fate.

​Grêmio (18th), Juventude (17th), Bahia (16th) and Cuiabá (15th) are the threatened teams. The Grêmio situation is the most delicate. With 40 points, they need to beat Atlético-MG, in Porto Alegre, and root for Juventude and Bahia, both with 43, not to score — the Gauchos would have an advantage in the number of victories. The team from Caxias do Sul faces Corinthians, at home, while the team from Bahia duels with Fortaleza, in Ceará.

Of the four that are fighting not to fall, Cuiabá has the most peaceful situation, after all they only need a draw with Santos, in Vila, not to depend on other results, as they have 46 points.

The team from Santos, on the other hand, will also fight for an objective in the last round. After getting rid of the risk of relegation, as controversial as it may seem, Fábio Carille’s team started dreaming of a spot in the Libertadores preliminary round.

Fluminense (51 points) and América-MG (50), respectively, in seventh and eighth positions, are favorites to take the two remaining places in the continental. Atlético-GO (50), Ceará (50), Santos (49), Internacional (48) and São Paulo (48) also have chances to qualify.

In the case of the Vila Belmiro team, to be at least the eighth place, they need to beat Juventude and root for América, Atlético-GO and Ceará, at the most, to draw their games.

In this way, Alvinegra fans will stay connected to the games of two of their biggest rivals, as Palmeiras will face Cearenses, at Allianz Parque, while São Paulo will face Minas Gerais, at Independência.

In the case of the Morumbi team, to reach the eighth place, they need to beat América-MG, thus adding 51 points, and also have negative results from Internacional, Santos, Ceará, Atlético-GO.

The definition of the last representatives of Brazil in the Libertadores will also determine the clubs that will play in the Copa Sudamericana. The country has six seats in the continent’s second main tournament.

In addition to Palmeiras, as current champion of the Libertadores, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Corinthians, Fortaleza and Athletico, the latter champion of the Sudamericana, are guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Red Bull Bragantino, in sixth, with 53, and Fluminense, in seventh, with 51, are fighting to be the last to win a direct spot. While the team from São Paulo faces Internacional in the last round, the team from Rio ends its participation in front of the lantern Chapecoense.

Last round of the Brazilian Championship on TV

Fortaleza x Bahia – Castelão – TNT and Premiere

Palmeiras x Ceará – Space and Premiere

America-MG x São Paulo – Globo

Sport x Athletico – Arena Pernambuco – no broadcast

Grêmio x Atlético-MG – SportTV

Atlético-GO vs Flamengo – Antônio Accioly – Premiere

Fluminense x Chapecoense – Premiere

Red Bull Bragantino x Internacional – Nabi Abi Chedid – SporTV3 and Premiere

Youth vs Corinthians – Alfredo Jaconi – Premiere

Santos x Cuiabá – Vila Belmiro – Premiere