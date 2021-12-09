Seeking to dominate virtual stores, Merama becomes the youngest unicorn in Latin America

Guilherme Nosralla and Renato Andrade, from Merama: US$ 1.2 billion valuation (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Brazil has 1.6 million virtual stores – almost 800 virtual stores were created per day between July 2020 and July 2021, according to a survey by PayPal Brazil. Merama has an eye on the growth of e-commerce across Latin America – and its investors share the interest.

The startup announced this Thursday (9) an additional round of investment, made by Advent (which has companies like Ebanx) and SoftBank (Petlove, Rappi and VTEX) in its portfolio. The $60 million injection valued the business at $1.2 billion, making it a unicorn. Status is given to startups that have a market value of $1 billion or more.

Merama buys majority stakes from virtual stores that already make a profit, but could earn much more if they were professionalized. O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with co-founders Guilherme Nosralla and Renato Andrade about the startup’s business model, the new round of investments and the ambitious goal of achieving accumulated sales of US$300 million this year.

Virtual stores in Latin America

Merama was created by five entrepreneurs (Sujay Tyle, Felipe Delgado, Olivier Scialom, Renato Andrade and Guilherme Nosralla), part of them with experience in founding and managing other companies and the other part with experience in consulting. Andrade and Nosralla are the only Brazilians among the five.

They looked for references with the American Thrasio, created in 2018, and Perch, founded in 2019. Both buy and transform virtual stores on Amazon. Thrasio raised $2.4 billion in investments, while Perch raised $909 million. For Merama entrepreneurs, knowledge of the region can be a barrier to entry.

Merama started in January this year with simultaneous offices in Brazil and Mexico. The startup seeks, buys a majority share and develops brands that sell products for marketplaces such as Amazon (AMZO34), Americanas (LAME3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Mercado Livre (MELI34) and Via (VIIA3). Brazil and Mexico concentrate 80% of the accumulated revenue of stores purchased by Merama, but the startup also works with e-commerces based in Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Merama advocates an intermediate model between creating brands and acquiring 100% of third-party brands, as Andrade and Nosralla detailed in a previous conversation with From Zero To Top.

“We could launch our own companies and act like a P&G or a Unilever. We could also do a full aggregation of brands like Thrasio. We chose to adapt the model and became partners with the entrepreneurs”, said Andrade. “Thrasio manages to take the entrepreneur out on the first day after the acquisition. In Latin America, those who grow a brand are practically heroes. The import and sale process is tax-complex and many entrepreneurs trade on different platforms. We need these sellers, and they also don’t want to sell 100% of their store because they are growing”, added Nosralla.

To get a majority stake, Merama promises to at least double the size of the stores acquired in a period of two to three years. The profit margin of e-commerces is between 18% and 22%, according to the co-founders. Brands receive support for forecasting demand and inventory; management of sales channels, including in other countries in Latin America; and digital marketing on marketplaces or own e-commerce sites.

Merama looks at three points before investing: successful entrepreneurs, good products and financial sustainability. Companies need to present a positive Ebitda. These virtual stores operate in segments such as cosmetics, electronics, sports, supplements and household items. Since January of this year, Merama has already bought a majority stake in more than 20 companies, which correspond to more than 30 brands.

planes like unicorn

Merama captured a series A contribution of US$ 160 million in April of this year. The investment came from funds such as Valor Capital, Maya Capital and Monashees. It also featured angels such as Daniel Scandian (MadeiraMadeira), Fabien Mendez (Loggi) and Guilherme Bonifacio (iFood). In June, it was the turn of a $225 million Series B. The round was only announced to the market in September and led by Advent and SoftBank, the same ones who made the additional $60 million round.

“In this second semester, we doubled in size. The additional round was a way to bring the company’s valuation to the present. We continue to work as a company that has only been in existence for one year, but of course the assessment as a unicorn has a positive impact on attracting virtual stores, people and new rounds of investment”, says Andrade.

The startup will use the $60 million to continue buying stores and providing them with working capital. It will also create Merama Labs, vertical to create virtual stores from scratch or incubate those with lower turnover than Merama’s target. These stores should earn between R$ 5 million and R$ 10 million per year, compared to an average of R$ 20 million to R$ 30 million per year for stores already invested by Merama.

“Our main model continues to be to buy a majority share of partners in this revenue range. But we will have an effort to meet smaller niches or that there are no good partners acting for the time being. The laboratory will also serve as a center to accelerate innovations and to consolidate our knowledge in product and brand development”, says Andrade.

Merama projects accumulated sales of its stores of US$ 300 million in 2021 – the estimate was US$ 100 million at the time of series A and US$ 250 million at the time of series B. In 2022, the plan is to double the accumulated sales of the stores, to US$ 600 million. Opportunities abound in the sea of ​​virtual stores in Latin America: Merama has more than a thousand qualified companies on its list of potential acquisitions.

