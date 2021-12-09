Selic at 9.25%: calculation of savings income changes; see how it looks and the comparison with other investments | Economy

With the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) to 9.25% per year, the calculation of the savings account yield changes and profitability will return to the old rule. But even paying more, the country’s most popular investment modality will continue to lose out to inflation.

THE profitability of savings becomes 0.50% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year – the same income that was already paid for the so-called “old savings” (deposits made until April 2012). Until then, with the Selic at 7.75% per year, the return was at 0.44% per month and 5.43% per year.

See below simulations of the profitability of savings accounts and other fixed income investments with Selic at 9.25%.

Since 2012, savings have had two types of remuneration. The rule is as follows:

Selic up to 8.5%: yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR (Reference Rate calculated by the Central Bank and which, since 2017, has been zero) for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year) for deposits made until 2012

yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR (Reference Rate calculated by the Central Bank and which, since 2017, has been zero) for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year) for deposits made until 2012 Selic greater than 8.5%: fixed yield of 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per annum, for new and old deposits – regardless of the interest rate in effect

That is, with Selic above 8.5% per year, all applications in the passbook now have the same fixed income: 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year, as occurred before the change made in 2012 in the rules.

Simulation of investing BRL 1,000 in savings

See below how a yield of R$1,000 for savings deposits looks like in a 12-month period, considering the Selic rate at 9.25% per year.

Before : income was from BRL 54.30 (totaling BRL 1,054.30 or 5.43% per year) for deposits made after 2012 and BRL 61.70 (totaling BRL 1,061.70 or 6.17% per year) for old savings accounts;

: income was from for deposits made after 2012 and BRL 61.70 (totaling BRL 1,061.70 or 6.17% per year) for old savings accounts; Now: yield will be of BRL 68.00 (totaling BRL 1,068.00 or 6.8% per year) for all deposits.

The simulations carried out by the National Association of Executives in Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac) consider a TR around 0.05% in the calculation.

“From this month, with this Selic, we will have the return of the TR. In other words, it is no longer zero and starts to have an income. That’s why we talk about an income [da poupança] of 6.80% in 12 months”, explains the executive director of Anefac, Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira.

Even starting to earn more as of December, savings will continue to lose out to inflation and other fixed income investments. at least in the short term.

The market projection for inflation is currently at 10.18% for 2021 and 5.02% for 2022. As for Selic, the market expectation is that the Selic will reach 11.25% per year in 2022. But institutions such as Itaú estimate interest rates to reach 11.75% per annum at the end of the first quarter of 2022 amid concerns about fiscal prospects.

According to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, analysts estimate that the IPCA will be 0.72% in December and 0.55% in January. That is, above the return offered by the savings rule.

Once the expectation of a slowdown in inflation in 2022 is confirmed, the trend, however, is for savings to at least stop losing monthly to inflation.

“We are going through a period in which the interest rate will rise a lot to be able to contain inflation. The Selic, according to the government itself, should be 3 to 4 percentage points above inflation in the year,” he said in an interview with g1 financial planner Myrian Lund. “For those who are conservative, there will be a moment of sigh over the next two years, which can be a great opportunity to study and learn to invest better.”

investment comparison

The Selic increase will also improve the profitability of fixed income investments such as government bonds sold through the Treasury Direct, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate), LCI (Real Estate Credit Bills), LCA (Agribusiness Credit Bills), CRI and CRA (Certificates of Real Estate and Agribusiness Receivables) and incentive debentures, which are bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations.

Simulations by investment searcher Yubb show that, with Selic at 9.25%, the net return on major fixed income investments will also continue to lose out to inflation in the short term, but with a better net return than that offered by savings. See table below:

Savings reached worst real income in 30 years

November was the fourth consecutive month of net withdrawals of resources from savings. In 2021, withdrawals exceed deposits in the country by more than R$43.1 billion. The stock of amounts deposited by Brazilians in this type of investment, however, still totaled R$ 1.018 trillion in November.

The savings account has been losing by far to inflation, which reached double digits in the 12-month period. It has already been 14 consecutive months in which the modality has suffered a sharp drop in purchasing power, according to a survey by the financial information provider Economatica.

In October, the real profitability (discounted for inflation) of the passbook was negative by 7.59% in the 12-month period. It was the worst real income of the modality since October 1991, when the saver who left the money in this modality lost -9.72% in real terms in the period of 1 year.

“In other words, those who leave their money in savings accounts are losing money every month because of the high prices in the Brazilian economy,” says Bernardo Pascowitch, CEO and founder of Yubb.

Among the alternatives to savings, financial planners highlight fixed income investments such as Selic Treasury bonds, in addition to products such as CDB, LCI and LCA, which accompany the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), and which are also indicated for conservative profiles, since they are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guaranty Fund) for investments of up to R$ 250,000 and also usually offer daily liquidity.

“Investors can pay more attention to the post-fixed fixed income modality in order to seek investment opportunities. Fixed-rate bonds, on the other hand, have a higher risk component and should only be chosen by more experienced investors who are able to analyze macroeconomic issues in order to correctly price the bonds,” warns the CEO of Yubb.

A survey by Anefac shows, however, that savings continue to be a better option compared to fixed-income funds, especially on those whose management fees are above 1% per year.

As they are exempt from paying income tax, savings income can also exceed those of CDBs of large banks, depending on the redemption period and the return offered. “The investor would have to obtain an interest rate of around 85% of the CDI to achieve the same gain obtained by savings”, highlights Anefac.

Most sought after investments

Yubb’s survey shows that the most sought after investments in November were in order: CDBs, LCI/LCA and Tesouro Direto. See the ranking below:

CDBs LCI/LCA Direct Treasure LC/RDB Multimarket funds Index Funds (ETFs) equity funds cryptoactives Real estate funds (FIIs) free actions

Amid the rise in the Selic and worsening projections for the Brazilian economy, the demand for investments in fixed income at the expense of variable income and assets traded on the stock market has increased.

“The natural tendency is that we continue to observe the outflow of resources from risky assets in favor of government bonds and fixed income securities. After all, fixed income securities will offer more interesting returns and considerably lower risk than that found in variable income”, observes Pascowitch.

It is always worth remembering, however, that higher returns are usually associated with financial investments with longer maturities and greater risk, without the need for redemption in the short term. Therefore, when investing, it is necessary to assess not only profitability expectations, but also the investment objectives, the need for liquidity and the willingness to face market volatility.

“Fixed income provides asset protection (especially against inflation), but variable income has the potential to increase the investor’s wealth. Therefore, even if variable income has short-term devaluations, it is interesting that the investor does not break up entirely from its positions in Brazilian equities, real estate funds and foreign equities,” adds Pascowitch.