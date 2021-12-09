Selic should reach 11.25% in 2022, says Santander

The basic interest rate (Selic) should reach a maximum of 11.25% in the middle of next year and end 2022 at the same level, according to Santander Asset Management, manager of the Spanish bank’s unit in Brazil.

The institution’s assessment clashes with what was unanimity in the market until a few weeks ago, that the Selic would still be reduced in 2022 after reaching the peak of monetary tightening in the first half of the year.

With the recent highs made by Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of Central Bank (BC), part of investors has returned to fixed income — a trend that should continue in the next year, in the assessment of the bank.

“We think that, in 2022, fixed income should continue to grow, but our forecast is neutral because we see that premiums are relatively reduced”, explained Carlos André, CEO of SAM, at a press event, where the Money Times participated.

In addition to the forecast for Selic, Santander’s investment arm points to a “challenging” scenario for next year.

That’s because 2022, being a year of Presidential elections, tends to be highly volatile. André’s bet is that everything should be more stable after the election.

“The economic improvement does not depend on the candidate or the party, depending much more on the agenda that will be addressed in economics and how the market will listen to it”, he says.

Helplessness

With the volatility, André believes that many investors can feel “helpless” and that the worst that can happen “depends on the profile of each one of them”.

“The volatility scenario will be the biggest challenge, especially in investments with higher risk”, he says.

At least for the beginning of 2022, Santander Asset Management’s vision is cautious for domestic assets, while, in the United States, the bank assesses that there should be a rise in stock exchanges.

But not everything is negative for the Brazilian investor in 2022, ponders the institution. “The positive point is that the investment industry has become a lot more sophisticated and we have more tools to go through periods of volatility”, he says.

The dollar was also rated by SAM as “neutral” — that is, without a clear bullish or bullish trend.