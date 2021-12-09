Senate approves bill authorizing the opening of accounts in foreign currency | Policy

On Wednesday (8), the Senate approved a bill that creates new rules for the exchange market and for the circulation of foreign capital in the country. The text goes to presidential approval.

The text makes it possible for individuals and companies to open accounts in foreign currency in Brazil – something that is currently only authorized for certain companies, such as exchange houses and credit card issuers. It will be up to the Central Bank to regulate the accounts in foreign currency in the country.

The rapporteur of the text in the Senate, Carlos Viana (PSD-MG), explained that the proposal will make Brazilian companies that do business with other countries more competitive.

“This reduces costs for companies in the Brazilian market that belong to the production chain of the export or import market, increasing exchange efficiency and, ultimately, benefiting the consumer,” stated Viana in his opinion.

According to the text, operations in the foreign exchange market can be carried out freely, without limiting the value. The bill also provides for regulations to be issued by the Central Bank.

The proposal also says that the exchange rate is “freely agreed” between institutions authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market and between institutions and their clients.

Also according to the proposal, the entry and exit of the country of national and foreign currency must be carried out exclusively through an institution authorized to operate in the market, which is responsible for identifying the customer and the recipient or sender.

This rule, however, does not apply to the postage, in cash, of values ​​up to US$ 10,000 or the equivalent in other currencies.

critical opposition measure

Minority leader Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) criticized the bill. He said that the rich will be shielded from variations in the real.

“I specifically wanted a specific example. For an exporter, even if it is in good faith, that exports protein, soy whatever, what is the interest? ‘Oh, he wants to..’ – of course the answer is very simple – ‘shield yourself from the crazy things of the Brazilian economy’. So, we are giving a receipt that we experiment with all Brazilians and we are going to elevate a layer of rich people to shielding them in dollars, admitting that they can do this and rest of the people screw it,” he said.

Also for senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Pode-PR), the proposal will only benefit high-income citizens.