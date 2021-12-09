Senate Approves Return of Free Party Advertising on Radio and Television

The plenary of the Federal Senate approved, this Wednesday (8), by 47 votes to 12, the return of free propaganda by political parties on radio and television stations. Bill 4572/2019 resumes the measure that was extinguished in the 2017 electoral reform and goes to presidential approval.

Party propaganda is not related to election time. It establishes a free annual thirty-second video insertion during programming breaks for parties registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Approved in the Chamber of Deputies by 270 votes to 115, the bill returned to the Senate with changes. The substitute elaborated by the rapporteur, deputy Altineu Côrtes (PL-RJ), establishes that each party that complies with the performance clause has a total time of five, ten or twenty minutes, in ten insertions of thirty seconds per day in each network from media.

If the party elects up to nine federal deputies in the last election, it will have five minutes per semester. If you elect from ten to twenty deputies, ten minutes will be available. With more than twenty deputies it will be twenty minutes. Subtitles must still promote and encourage female participation in politics in 30% of entries.

Videos must be aired between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. In the contents, the practices of acts that incite violence, that result in racial, gender or place of origin prejudice, and the use of reports that can be proven as false news are prohibited.

Advertisements for candidates for elective positions, as well as personal interests or other subtitles, may not be published yet. In electoral years, the transmission will only take place in the first semester.

(*With information from the Senate Agency)