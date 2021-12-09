Senate invites Binance to discuss Bitcoin regulation in Brazil

With Bitcoin regulation still a big issue in Brazil, the Senate is inviting industry names to discuss cryptomarket regulation in Brazil.

THE senator maria eliza, from the MDB of Rondônia, filed a request in the Federal Senate to propose a hearing with the presence of important guests from the cryptomarket, more specifically representatives of the Binance, of Bitcoin Market, of BTG Pactual and of the CVM to discuss regulations related to Bitcoin and digital assets in Brazil.

Binance and Bitcoin Market

The presence of Binance and the Bitcoin Market is quite clear, with both being major platforms linked with the trading of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with Binance being an important name in the world market. Pactual BTG, on the other hand, has increasingly participated in the cryptomarket with solutions related to the sector.

Senator Maria Eliza’s main objective is to get help from these representatives to discuss and help senators in the debate on the different bills that are being processed in the legislative house on the regulation of the cryptomarket.

There are three Bills of Law (PL) on the regulation of cryptocurrencies and digital currency exchanges in Brazil being processed in the Federal Senate. PL 3,825, created in 2019, PL 3,949, of the same year, and PL 4,207, of 2020, are all being processed together, being discussed together within a single text.

Regulation

In the Chamber of Deputies there are also bills dealing with the same subject, the PLs 2303/15, 2060/2019, 2234/2021 and 2140/202. However, these PLs are awaiting a vote on the opinion approved by the Special Committee.

With the difference between these PLs running in different “houses” it is possible that a regulation will only start to take shape in 2022 or more likely in 2023.

There is still a long way to go and much to be discussed in order to determine the best practices not to harm the growth of this sector in the country, and I hope that representatives of renowned companies can help in this debate.