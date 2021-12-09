Senators invite Binance, Bitcoin Market and Central Bank to debate regulation

Senators Jean Paul Prates (PT/RN) and Maria Eliza (MDB/RO) sent a request to the president of the Senate asking for a meeting with Binance and the Bitcoin Market.

The objective is to debate the regulation of the cryptocurrency market in Brazil. Also invited are the Central Bank, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), Banco BTG Pactual and Febraban (Federação Brasileira de Bancos).

In the words of the senators, the objective is to talk about “the impacts of virtual currencies, services related to operations carried out with cryptoactives on electronic trading platforms, conditions for the functioning of cryptoactive exchanges in the Brazilian economy, as well as crimes related to their use fraudulent use of virtual assets”.

Cryptocurrencies in the Senate of Brazil

The cryptocurrency market has been on the agenda of the Brazilian Senate. Senator Irajá Silvestre Filho (PSD/TO) presented at the end of November an opinion on three bills that are being processed at the House and deal with the regulation of the sector.

These are PLs 3,825/2019 (authored by Flávio Arns, from REDE/PR), 3,949/2019 (authored by Styvenson Valentim, from PODEMOS/RN) and 4,207/2020 (authored by Soraya Thronicke, from PSL/MS) .

Irajá gave a favorable opinion so that the projects continue to proceed. According to the Senate, all are “in essence, very similar”, used a Senate rule and made a single substitute opinion that encompasses the three proposals.

The most important factors in the opinion are as follows: the governing body should be appointed by the president; exchanges must comply with the Money Laundering Act; the Consumer Protection Code must be applied; zero rate for energy expenditure if the source is clean and renewable.

PLs in the Chamber of Deputies

On the other side of the building, in the Chamber of Deputies, there are also bills on cryptocurrencies.

At the end of September, the first bill aimed at regulating the cryptocurrency market in Brazil was advanced by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies, with the next step being voted on in the Plenary.

Bill 2303/15 is authored by federal deputy Aureo (Solidariedade-RJ). The text approved by the commission is quite different from the one created in 2015. In the original, cryptocurrencies and mileage were placed in the same basket, something that has now been undone.

In the PL that goes to the Plenary, it is determined that service providers of virtual assets “may only operate in the country upon prior registration, and authorization from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration may be required to be indicated in an act of the Executive Power”.

The measure focuses on a very sensitive point in the market: companies and exchanges that operate in Brazil, but have no legal registration in the country.