Sensational! In France, Nenê hits “stoned” and drives fans crazy in the street; watch | fans

Midfielder Nenê, from Vasco, is enjoying his vacation in France in style. The former PSG player made a challenge on the streets of Paris and did not disappoint.

In the video, the challenge was for the athlete to hit the ball through a kind of window, in a very small space. With a lot of class, Nenê gave the famous “chapada” to the ball to drive the fans crazy in the street.

Check out!

Nenê’s chapada driving the French crazy.pic.twitter.com/F3HbkMYuGp — Futtmais (@futtmais) December 8, 2021

holidays in france

Nenê was PSG’s guest of honor to watch the team’s Champions League match, against Club Brugge, last Tuesday. In the stadium alongside Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury, the player saw the French ensure their presence in the round of 16 with a resounding rout by 4-1.

