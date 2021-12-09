Separate versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy removed from PS Store • Eurogamer.com

After announcing the release date and pricing for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5, Sony decided to remove Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy from the PS Store to present a bundle with both games.

Scheduled for January 28, 2022 at a price of 49.99 euros, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available to those who bought Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy for 10 euros, which probably motivated Sony to remove the previous versions to control the price. of access.

As part of the PlayStation Hits lineup, Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy were available for €19.99 each and this would allow you to buy one of the games, pay €10 for the upgrade and €30 to gain access to the new PS5 versions.

Sony decided to present a bundle with the two games on the PS Store, which costs 39.99 euros, which means you still pay 19.99 euros for each game, but since you are forced to buy both and still pay 10 euros for the upgrade, the price is the same as the Collection and does not allow you to save 10 euros as it would be possible to buy just one game.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection does not include multiplayer mode and will have performance modes that allow you to play in native 4K with performance at 30fps or in a mode at 60fps. Alternatively, it will be possible to play at 120fps at 1080p. It has even been confirmed that the games are now compatible with 3D audio and DualSense features on PS5.