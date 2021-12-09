Sex after breast and prostate cancer | Longevity Blog: how to use

I return to the World Meeting of the International Society for Sexual Medicine, theme of tuesday column . The well-being of cancer survivors has been gaining space in sexual medicine and the issue was addressed in several lectures. I selected two, related to breast and prostate cancer, as they lead the statistics. According to National Cancer Institute (Inca), the estimate for each year of the 2020-2022 triennium is that 625,000 new cases will occur. The non-melanoma skin will be the most frequent, accounting for 177 thousand cases, followed by breast and prostate – each with 66 thousand cases.

Sharon Bober, director of the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute’s sexual health program and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, said the good news is that the number of survivors is auspicious: in breast cancer, it jumped by 74.8% between 1970 and 1977 for 89.7% of patients between 2007 and 2013. “However, 50% to 80% of women who have had breast cancer report negative side effects for sex during or after treatment; in cases of gynecological cancer, the percentage exceeds 75%. The worst thing is that most do not receive the support they need to face the situation,” he added.

1 of 1 Sharon Bober, Director of the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute’s Sexual Health Program: 50% to 80% of women who have had breast cancer report negative side effects for sex — Photo: Dana-Faber Cancer Institute Sharon Bober, director of the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute’s Sexual Health Program: 50% to 80% of women who have had breast cancer report negative side effects for sex — Photo: Dana-Faber Cancer Institute

The scenario involves genitourinary symptoms typical of menopause, such as loss of lubrication, pain and difficulty in getting aroused, leading to a reduction or suspension of sexual activity. “Sexual dysfunction causes anxiety and depression. Many women lose the sense of integrity in their bodies, which causes them enormous psychological suffering. If they are in a stable relationship, it is under stress; when it comes to new relationships, the challenge is huge. Unlike other side effects of cancer treatment, sexual symptoms are not resolved with the end of treatment,” he explained.

For the doctor, the solution is what she calls a “biopsychosocial model of recovery”, with an interdisciplinary approach. In the biological part, for example, the joint work of specialists in gynecology, urology, endocrinology and pelvic rehabilitation can alleviate hormonal changes, pain and fatigue. In the psychological field, it is necessary to deal with anxiety, negative thoughts and the feeling of low self-efficacy, while in the interpersonal field, the fear of resuming intimacy and the lack of communication with the partner also demand the performance of a group of support or therapy.

Brazilian physician Fernando Nestor Facio Jr., postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins Hospital and professor of the urology department at the São José do Rio Preto Medical School (Famerp), addressed the impact of prostate cancer on homosexuals, a group whose problems they don’t get the attention they deserve: “in the United States, homosexuals represent at least 3% of the male population. There are 5,000 who develop the disease per year and there are about 50,000 survivors in the country. The registries do not routinely collect information on sexual orientation and issues pertaining to this minority are poorly studied and understood”.