Sex and the City | Where is Samantha? Revival explains absence

the first episode of And Just Like That, the revival of sex and the city at HBO Max, wasted no time explaining the absence of Samantha (Kim Cattrall) at the friends’ reunion – see how the series did it (with spoilers, of course) below.

Right in the scene of the chapter, the protagonists Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are walking around town when they meet Bitsy (Julie Halston), who asks where Samantha is. “She is no longer with us” says Charlotte.

“she didn’t die“, patches Miranda, playing with the expectations of fans, who speculated that the character would be dead in the series. “She is in London“, explains Carrie at last.

A little later, Carrie tells Miranda that she had to fire Samantha as her literary agent, because of the “the way the publishing market works nowadays“. “She said it was fine, but after that she fired me as a friend“, says Carrie.

Miranda tries to ease the situation, saying that Samantha just got the “wounded pride” after her friend’s professional decision. She also says however, that both she and Charlotte tried to contact Samantha after that – and, in addition to not responding, the character ended up “running away” to the UK.

In addition to the three protagonists, the male cast of the original series is also confirmed. in And Just Like That. Among the novelties, highlighting the casting of Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarita Choudhury (Hunger Games).

The revival continues with episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.

